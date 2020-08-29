Blooming Prairie runners get started at Tiger Trail Run

The Blooming Prairie boys took third and the BP girls finished fourth at the Tiger Trail Run cross country meet in Medford Friday.

BP head coach John Bruns said the race was a good start for all of the new Awesome Blossoms — including basketball standout Megan Oswald, who took third in the girls race to lead BP.

“For quite a few of the runners it was their first 5K race ever so that was a good mental hurdle to get over,” Bruns said. “Times were not super fast as the course was wet and tough, but I thought everyone did very well considering how early in the season we are.”

BOYS RESULTS

1. Medford 24; 2. Maple River, 42; 3. Blooming Prairie 60

BP: Hosea Baker (eighth, 20:56); Alex Miller (11th, 22:12); Jesse Cardenas (12th, 22:20); Luke Larkoski (13th, 22:21); Dylan Johnson (16th, 22:56); Ty Forystek (17th, 23:02)

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Maple River 23; Blooming Prairie 33; Medford, INC

BP: Megan Oswald (third, 27:51); Emily Miller (sixth, 28:36); Chloe McCarthy (eighth, 29:16); Abby Smith (ninth, 29:19); Maggie Bruns (12th, 30:12); Asha Lighthizer (14th, 30:33)