Census Bureau to email households to encourage response to 2020 census

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will begin emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census.

Millions of emails will be sent this week and then grow in numbers and continue into September. These emails supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own, as census takers begin asking households to respond to the census.

The messages alert households in low-response areas that time is running out and their response to the 2020 Census is important for their communities. The email messages will invite people to respond online at 2020census.gov.

Households have until Oct. 31 to respond to the 2020 Census.

However, census takers have begun following up with households that haven’t responded yet in select areas and will begin following up with households nationwide in August.