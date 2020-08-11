Chateau Speedway welcomed in the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) Non Wing Traditional Sprint Cars for the second time in the last month on Friday.

The 120 cars that filled the pits were the most Chateau Speedway has hosted this season.

Leading the way for the 15-car field of UMSS Sprinters was Cam Schafer of St Paul. After managing only a fourth place finish in his heat, Schafer worked from the outside of row two to get up to second place on lap one behind Brian VanMeveren of Woodbury.

Schafer dogged VanMeveren for five laps before moving to the point where he stayed the rest of the way. VanMeveren faded to fifth by the end of the feature as Jon Lewerer of Andover put together a strong run to take second. Pole sitter Mike Mueller of Oak Grove came home in third followed by Ryan Bowers of Nowthen.

Jake Kouba of Minneapolis who had the classes other heat win finished sixth. Kouba did lower the track record for traditional sprints in his heat win, turning a lap of 15.467 seconds, which is an average speed of 77.577 miles an hour. He bested the record for the class which was only a year old.

Kruckeberg Servicves WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Nick Sillman-Minnesota Lake; 2. Troy Tuma-Owatonna; 3. Matt Wieman-Owatonna; 4. Brian Schott-Mazeppa; 5. Josh Winsky-Rochester

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Josh Mattick-Rose Creek; 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin; 3. Kobie Kath-Owatonna; 4. Cole Neisius-Hastings; 5. Jeremy Misgen-New Richland

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Troy Maas-Faribault; 3. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 4. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 5. Michael Wick-Faribault

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 2. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 3. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 4. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 5. Jesse Stahl-Austin

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 2. Caleb Korpi-Claremont; 3. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 4. Matthew Brooks-Austin; 5. Dustin Steinbrink-Austin

French’s Repair USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 2. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 3. Joel Alberts-Mantorville; 4. Joe Horgdal-Kasson; 5. Darwyn Karau-Kasson

UMSS Non-Winged Traditional Sprints

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Cam Schafer-St Paul; 2. Jon Lewerer-Andover; 3. Mike Mueller-Oak Grove; 4. Ryan Bowers-Nowthen; 5. Brian VanMeveren-Woodbury