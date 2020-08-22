August 22, 2020

College Accolades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

UW-La Crosse announces May 2020 graduates

Adams

Meg Finbraaten, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option

McKenzie Kirtz, Bachelor of Science, School Health Education Major; Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education, Highest Honors

Cassidy Reinartz, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science – Pre-professional Track, Honors

Madison Wolff, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management

Austin

Olivia Leuer, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exerc. Sci. – Pre-professional Track; CSH Indiv.Opt., Honors

Sargeant

Madison Heydt, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major

Waltham

Nicole Inwards, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Major

