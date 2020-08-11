Correction: Red Rock Township voting and absentee voting
Citizens of Red Rock Township voting in today’s primary election may do so from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brownsdale Fire Hall, 402 Mill St. S in Brownsdale, not at Austin City Hall. They are not required to mail in their ballots.
Also, those who wish to vote absentee in person may do so until 3 p.m. today. Absentee ballots may be dropped off at Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin.
The Herald apologizes for the error.
