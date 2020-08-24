County sees 15 new cases over the weekend

Mower County saw a rise of 15 COVID-19 cases over the weekend according to Monday’s report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county is now at 1,162 cases, up from 1,147 reported on Friday.

Cases in neighboring counties are as follows: Dodge (148), Fillmore (80), Freeborn (389, 1 death), Olmsted (1,919, 24 deaths), Steele (399, 2 deaths).

Minnesota has bypassed the 70,000 mark with a report of 717 new cases Monday along with four new deaths. The count sits at 70,298 cases to date and 1,771 deaths.

63,059 are currently off isolation.

MDH is reporting 310 people are currently hospitalized with 135 in ICU.

In the United States the confirmed number of cases is over 5.7 million with the number of deaths at 176,978 according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.