Dexter barn lost in Monday morning fire

No injuries were reported after a barn in rural Dexter caught fire early Monday morning.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County dispatch was called at about 5:15 a.m. on Monday concerning a barn fire in the 28000 block of 760th Avenue in rural Dexter. Mower County deputies responded to the scene and observed the structure fully engulfed. Dexter and Brownsdale Fire Departments responded and put out the fire.

There were no injuries and the barn did not contain any animals. The structure was a total loss, but there is no estimate of damage at this time.

Sandvik said it is suspected the fire was caused by a lightning strike during the early morning storm.