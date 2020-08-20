Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 and in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,139.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (143), Fillmore (78), Freeborn (377, 1 death), Olmsted (1,877, 24 deaths) and Steele (378, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 698 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 67,308. As of Thursday, 309 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 148 in intensive care, while an estimated 60,605 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,745. Of those, 1,298 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.