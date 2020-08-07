Funeral notice: Edwin Harmon
Dec. 23, 1931-April 3, 2020
AUSTIN, Minn. – Edwin Harmon, 88, Austin, Minn., died Friday, April 3, in Comforcare Good Samaritan Society in Austin.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Private family services will be held. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 91. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
