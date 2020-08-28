Jamey Helgeson: Giving an update on coronavirus relief bill

Disability rights advocates must continue mounting the pressure on Congress. Senators returned home to their districts until Sept. 8 for summer recess without passing coronavirus relief legislation to address the dire needs of people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support workforce.

The Senate must take up the House bill and provide solutions. Congress must pass a bill that includes dedicated funding for Medicaid home and community-based services, personal protective equipment (PPE), paid leave for all caregivers, and economic impact payments for all people with disabilities.

Please join us and urge the Senate to act now at https://bit.ly/3gt0EkU.

Thank you Austin

Thank you to everyone that donated items to our Taste of Mower County Online Auction:

Carole Billings, Pam Schaefer-Smith, Drs. Elrod Green & Heimer, DDS, Kenny’s Oak Grill, Barley’s Austin Family Restaurant, Anonymous,* Mary McNiff, Kathleen Huffman,* Bonnie Fletcher,* Crystal Steinbach, The Old Mill, People First Aktion Club,* Roger Mallan,* Austin Real Deals, Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee of Austin, Lindsey Kepper,* Dawn Helgeson, Laura Tjomsland, John Gray,* Runnings, Meadow Greens Golf Course, Colleen Horn, Axel and Jennifer Gumbel, Maschka’s Raised Gardens, Weis Landscaping and Design, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Austin Daily Herald, Great Lakes Aquarium, Prairies Edge Casino Resort, Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church Quilters,* Whitnei Photography, Brayden Steinbach, Hormel Foods, Potach and Mitchell Dental Clinic,* Mall of America and Austin Country Club.

* Multiple Donations

We need you as a board member

Are you interested in serving on LIFE Mower County’s Board of Directors? The experience is both rewarding and enjoyable. Serving on a nonprofit board increases your access to professional networks, networks outside your circle of influence. People within those networks may have an impact on you in a variety of ways. Service on the Board of Directors requires a deep commitment to our mission, as well as time and energy necessary for full participation. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3gwhU8N.