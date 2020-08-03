‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Cancer research will be moving forward with the 23rd annual Karl’s Tourney, going forward in a new format so pediatric cancer research can continue

3rd annual Karl’s Tourney going forward in a new format so pediatric cancer research can continue. This year, due to COVID- 19, the popular golf tournament was canceled but organizers have been working behind the scenes to pivot from a day of golf and dinner to a weeklong event with options for anyone to join in. The goal of all involved is to end childhood cancer.

“We’re excited to host this event online. It will be an easy and fun way for people to come together and donate to further research,” said Dr. Kurt Potach. Dr. Potach and his wife Brenda lost their beloved son Karl to Wilms’ Tumor cancer 23 years ago, and friends and family have been coming together ever since to remember Karl and raise funds to further research.

“The dollars we have raised over the years have made an incredible impact in research discoveries and in the lives of children — and their families — going through cancer treatment. I can’t wait to see what our community will continue to do this year and into the future,” Potach said.

The Karl Potach Foundation and Karl’s Tourney On-Line Fundraising Event will run from Aug. 10-17, 2020 and can be accessed by visiting https://karlpotachfoundation.com/22nd-karl-tourney/ anytime during the event.

The event will feature an auction, with photos and descriptions of items available to bid on, matching fund opportunities, and the ability for individuals to pay the fees for the four-somes they would have played golf with, had the tournament continued in person. Matching funds give donors the opportunity to basically double their gift because when they give $100, for example, it is matched by another $100.

General donations will also continue to be accepted at the Karl Potach Foundation website, and if you would prefer to send a check, it can be mailed to: Karl Potach Foundation, PO Box 856, Austin, MN 55912.

Proceeds from this tournament benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and the Wilms’ Tumor Pediatric Research fund at The Hormel Institute.