Letter: Why I don’t wear a mask (and neither should you)

I do not wear a mask. Many people think of me as selfish and ignorant by refusing to wear a mask. But I see it very differently. I believe that it would be unethical and immoral for me to wear a mask and feed into the hysteria surrounding masks.

The fundamental reason that I refuse is that masks simply do not work. The scientific consensus for the past 30 plus years has been unequivocal: masks worn by individuals of the general public do not reduce transmission rates or cases of viral infections. Not even a little. The evidence is clear and unambiguous. But do not believe me. I challenge everyone to look at the actual evidence of peer reviewed articles found at reputable sites such as PubMed or GoogleScholar. I’ll wait. A great place to start is the research articles by Denis Rancourt.

So if every legitimate epidemiologist and medical organization (NIH, CDC, WHO, etc) agreed that masks do not work, what suddenly changed fourmonths ago? I don’t know, but it wasn’t suddenly discovered new data. The mask mandates are therefore based on a lie and therefore illegitimate and null.

Those who dare speak up about this discrepancy quickly have their reputation attacked by online mobs, their professional credentials threatened, coerced with fines for noncompliance and bullied into quiet with the threat by the state of revoking their licenses. Any rational dialog to correct this problem is effectively shut down.

When you see us in public, please understand that we are not being selfish or ignorant. Our intention is quite the opposite. It is an act of civil disobedience against an unjustifiable mandate. I would remind everyone of Thomas Jefferson’s admonishment that it is our moral duty to disobey unjust laws. I refuse to wear a mask because I know that they are useless and any mandate is coercive to the welfare of our nation.

Masks do not work and offer no benefit on viral transmission rates, no matter how much government operatives and media insist that they do. I follow the science.

Complying with the mask mandate not only feeds into this unhealthy hysteria that’s gripping our nation, but also enables and encourages incompetent politicians to dictate additional haphazard, incoherent and ineffectual solutions in the future. Can you really say that it feels like the government knows what it’s doing?

I know that this letter will infuriate many people. I fear that no amount of rational debate or education will convince them that they have been hoodwinked and manipulated by the media and our governmental leaders. They are lost in the delusion created for them by others that masks matter (they don’t).

For those of you who wish to join us, I welcome you to join in this polite form of quiet civil disobedience of not wearing a mask in public spaces. If you do decide to protest, be polite, don’t put yourself in harm’s way and don’t bother trying to argue your point or convince someone of your views. You do not need to justify yourself or provide any evidence of special circumstances. Don’t respond in anger, even if attacked. Simply state that you are not complying because the mandate is unjustified. Your respectful act of defiance speaks for itself. Know that you are on the right side of history.

Calvin Danielson

Austin, MN