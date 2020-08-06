Man charged with breaking into apartment, holding woman hostage

An Austin man, who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s apartment and attempted to hold her hostage, will make his first appearance today in Mower County District Court.

Jordan Tashawn Travis, 24, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building or on property, felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling, felony kidnapping – hold for ransom, reward, or as a shield or hostage, gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – physically assault peace officer, gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process – resist arrest, and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the court complaint, officers responded to several 911 calls from the Twin Towers at about 10:08 p.m. on Aug. 4. An officer in the lobby area heard a male and female screaming near the laundry room area. The officer began to open the door to the unit and the door was immediately forced shut on him. The screaming from the male and female continued and the officer entered the apartment while another officer provided cover. He observed that a male subject, later identified as Travis, was attempting to keep him from entering and an elderly female was on the floor of the living room.

Police ordered Travis to get on the floor. He resisted and appeared to be highly agitated and paranoid.

Travis attempted to grab an officer’s arm, prompting another officer to use his Taser on him. He kicked one of the officers before they were able to handcuff him.

Travis was taken to a squad car while an officer remained with the victim. Travis indicated that he had consumed “two pills” of undisclosed drugs and an ambulance was called to the scene. He was transported to the hospital, medically cleared, and taken to jail. At the jail, he was found to be in possession of women’s jewelry; the victim later told police she was not missing any jewelry.

The victim told police she did not know Travis and that he had entered her residence through the back door without permission. She said she asked Travis what he was doing there and he said, “They’re after me. They’re after me.”

She said Travis then grabbed her fan and threw it down the hallway, where it landed near the front door, and he then knocked a picture down in her bedroom and started “slamming” the walls.

She indicated Travis then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her onto the floor. She asked him to leave and he replied, “No. I’m keeping you for [a] hostage.” The woman said she called 911 and Travis tried to take her back to her bedroom, but she told him that she was not going back there with him.

A review of Travis’ criminal history shows prior convictions for theft, drug possession and drug sales.