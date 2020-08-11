The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,103.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (128), Fillmore (65), Freeborn (360, 1 death), Olmsted (1,747, 23 deaths) and Steele (351, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 2,331 cases over the weekend, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 61,516. As of Monday, 320 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 159 in intensive care, while an estimated 54,364 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 20 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,660. Of those, 1,250 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.