Developing: MSHSL will allow fall sports, but volleyball and football moved to spring

While the waters ahead remain foggy, the Minnesota State High School League shed a little bit of light on the future of sports the 2020-2021 season when it announced some big changes to battle the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The MSHSL has announced that soccer, cross country, girls swimming and diving will compete this fall, while football and volleyball will compete in the spring.

All fall sports will have shorter seasons, no large meets and less events. Teams can begin practice in Aug. 17.

Spring sports will be pushed to a later start date and will most likely go into the summer.

The MSHSL has not held an event since March 12, when both boys and girls basketball state tournaments were called off and the spring season was cancelled due to the pandemic.