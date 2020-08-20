New Spectrum store now open in Austin

Charter Communications, Inc. has announced the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Austin.

The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Austin area an option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

The new Austin store is located at 1700 17th St. NW and is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The original office at 2206 E Oakland Ave East has been closed.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail through a press release. “They are working to make our new store in Austin a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.