Nine new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,126.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (137), Fillmore (76), Freeborn (370, 1 death), Olmsted (1,843, 23 deaths) and Steele (369, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported a cumulative total of 65,7163. As of Monday, 286 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 155 in intensive care, while an estimated 58,859 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,712. Of those, 1,280 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.