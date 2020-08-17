Pfeifer walks away safe from crash at Chateau

By Matthew Grage

For the Austin Daily Herald

While there were high temperatures and rains at Chateau Raceway Friday night, it won’t be the rain, or heat that fans remember from this night. It will be the violent roll that Greg Pfeifer Junior took in the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature event.

The crash came on the second attempt to start the race as the field raced down the back straightaway. A little contact in the middle of a congested field of cars sent Pfeifer barreling rolling and than end over end. As the car finally was coming to a stop, he took one final shot as cars were still scrambling to avoid him. Fortunately, that shot was in the passenger side as safety crews rushed to the car with Pfiefer telling them immediately he was fine to the relief of everyone in attendance. The car appeared to be a total loss but did its job in keeping the driver safe, and that’s what its all about at the end of any race night.

When the race was restarted, just seven of the 13 cars took the green flag with Ryan Goergen of Stacyville, Iowa leading Dan Wheeler of Savage around on lap one. On lap three, after racing side by side for a lap, Wheeler took over the top spot and Goergen lasted just one more lap before he was in the infield with a flat tire. Contact on the initial start of the race could have been the problem with the tire as he took some pretty good contact on that start as well as the contact everyone took on Greg’s accident. The race stayed green all twenty laps after the two early cautions and Wheeler lead the rest of the way for his second feature win of the season.

Trevis Underdahl of Northfield retook the points lead with a second place finish. Pfeifer was the points leader by one point entering the night. Brayton Cisneros of Blooming Prairie, Jeremy Misgen of New Richland, and Anton Nelson of Hayfield survived the carnage for top five finishes. Wheeler also had aheat win on the night giving him a sweep. Underdahl had the other heat win.

Kruckeberg Services WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Nate Coopman-Mankato; 2. Daniel Knish-Kilkenny; 3. Troy Tuma-Owatonna; 4. Matt Tighe-Austin; 5. Justin Schelitzche-Cologne

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Dan Wheeler-Savage; 2. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 3. Brayten Cisneros-Blooming Prairie; 4. Jeremy Misgen-New Richland; 5. Anton Nelson-Hayfield

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 2. Michael Wick-Faribault; 3. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 4. Devin Losee-LeRoy; 5. Jim Briggs-Waseca

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 2. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 3. Kevin Vogt-Rose Creek; 4. Cody Hyatt-Waseca; 5. Stacy Krohnberg-Walters

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 2. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 3. Matthew Brooks-Austin; 4. Garitt Wytaske-Austin; 5. Mark Motl-Owatonna

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Taton Hansen-Spicer; 3. Joel Alberts-Mantorville; 4. Mark Gartner-Mapleton; 5. Jacob Stark-Austin

Brauer Roofing WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Dan Nissalke-Winona; 2. Neil Eckhart-Rochester; 3. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 4. Ryan Schaufler-Hutchinson; 5. Ryan Jacobsen-LeRoy