Primary voting: When and where to vote

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some changes have been made.

Because the State Legislature is no longer allowing schools to be used for polling locations, and because of the unavailability of some election judges, all wards and precincts in Austin have been consolidated into one polling location: The Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center, located at 1701 Fourth Street NW.

Similarly, the following towns and townships have had their mail balloting polling location changed to Austin City Hall, located at 500 Fourth Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912:

• Austin Township

• Clayton Township

• Elkton

• Frankford Township

• Grand Meadow Township

• Lansing Township

• Mapleview

• Marshall Township

• Nevada Township

• Pleasant Valley Township

• Red Rock Township

• Rose Creek

• Sergeant

• Taopi

• Udolpho Township

• Waltham Township

• Windom Township

Those who wish to vote in-person via absentee ballot may do so today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Absentee ballots may be brought to the Mower County Elections Office, located at Austin City Hall.

To vote by absentee ballot, voters must complete a Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application, available at www.mnvotes.org or www.co.mower.mn.us/Auditor-Treasurer-Election.html#Vote. Applications can also be found at the Mower County Elections Office.

Absentee ballots may not be submitted in-person on Tuesday.

Those looking to register to vote may do so on Election Day by bringing an item that shows proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license or a photo ID and a document with current name and address. For more information on registering to vote, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us.

Polling locations

Below are polling locations for all towns and townships in Mower County. All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted.

• Adams/Adams Township – Emergency Services Building, 16 East Main St. in Adams

• Austin – Holiday Inn Conference Center , 1701 Fourth Street NW in Austin

• Austin Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Bennington Township – Bennington Township Hall, 19979 790th Ave. in Ostrander (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Brownsdale – Brownsdale Fire Hall, 402 Mill St. S in Brownsdale

• Clayton Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Dexter/Dexter Township – Dexter City Hall, 107 Main St. S in Dexter

• Elkton – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Frankford Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Grand Meadow – Grand Meadow Community Center, 112 Grand Ave. E in Grand Meadow

• Grand Meadow Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Lansing Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• LeRoy – LeRoy Community Center, 204 West Main St. in LeRoy

• LeRoy Township – LeRoy Township Hall, 814 Broadway N in LeRoy (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Lodi Township – Lodi Township Hall, 106 Walnut St. in Taopi (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Lyle/Lyle Township – Lyle Town Hall, 108 West Oak St. in Lyle

• Mapleview – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Marshall Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Nevada Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Pleasant Valley Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Racine/Racine Township – Racine City Hall, 25 Great Western Ave. NE in Racine

• Red Rock Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Rose Creek – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Sergeant/Sergeant Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Taopi – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Udolpho Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin

• Waltham – Waltham Area Government Center, 470 South Main St. in Waltham

• Windom Township – Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Austin