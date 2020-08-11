Richard “Rick” “RJ” Johnson, 65, passed away at his home in Austin, MN, on August 9, 2020. Rick was born on December 16, 1954 to Harold and Margaret (Cummings) Johnson in Austin, MN. He was the third of five children and spent his entire childhood in Austin. He graduated from Austin High School in 1973. He then went on to further his education while working at HUSCO Foods Inc. He finished his professional career working in public accounting for over 30 years.

RJ was an avid softball player, always sporting the number 22 on his back. Even in his 50s, he was the quickest guy on the field. He finally retired after nearly 40 years of play. He loved being at the ballpark whether it was playing himself, watching his kids play, or just being around the game.

Every Sunday in the fall/winter was always reserved for “Viking Sunday.” Rick loved to attend the games at the Metrodome with his brother and friends. If he wasn’t at the game, he would host his own party on Sundays. All of his friends and family knew there was an open invitation to come hang out, watch the Vikings win, and enjoy his grilling.

Most of all, Rick loved this family. He was married to Michele for 36 years, and they had 3 children and 7 grandchildren together. From board games to cartwheels in the yard, he was always willing to participate in whatever crazy idea his kids and grandkids came up with. He always looked forward to trips up to Portage Lake and Star Lake to enjoy family time, sunshine, and hours out on the water.

Rick leaves behind several loved ones including Michele (Michels) Johnson; his 3 children, Mike (Wendy) Johnson, Allison (Jon) Delwiche, and Amy (Lucas) Akkerman; 7 grandchildren, Maison, Mia, Ellee, Andy, Vinny, Tommy, and Aria; his mother, Margaret Johnson; his mother-in-law Gloria Michels; 4 siblings, Bev Larson, Barb (Bruce) Beeman, Nancy (Larry) Espe, and Ron (Jean) Johnson; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Johnson; his father-in-law, LaVerne Michels; his brother-in-law, Tom Ferguson; and his nephew, Todd Johnson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an Alcoholics Anonymous location in Austin, MN.

