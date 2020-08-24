Wayne S. Siskow, 69

Wayne Sanford Siskow, age 69, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 21st, 2020. Wayne was born on March 5, 1951 in Austin, MN to Samuel and Marjorie (Roberts) Siskow. He was baptized March, 8th 1952 at the LeRoy Lutheran Church where he was later confirmed. He graduated from LeRoy-Ostrander High School in 1970. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Krahn on March 19, 1976 in Souix Falls, SD. They were later divorced. To this union 4 children were born: Amanda, Samuel, Douglas, and Timothy. Wayne graduated from the World Wide College of Auctioneering in December of 1987. He lived on the family farm his entire life.

Wayne dedicated his entire life to his family and his farm, he loved them both to no end. He enjoyed going to auctions and visiting with his neighbors and friends. He always wore a smile on his face that would brighten your day. He loved to help people whenever they needed it. He had an incredible knowledge of farm equipment and was happy to share it with anyone when they had a problem with broken down equipment. Wayne loved that he got to pass on his love of family and farming to his family.

Wayne is survived by his daughter Amanda Siskow and three sons Samuel (Crystal) Siskow, Douglas Siskow, and Timothy (Becky) Siskow all reside in the Leroy-Ostrander area; one brother Vernon Siskow, Ostrander, MN and one sister Diane (Allan) Machulda, Cooper City, FL; 8 grandchildren Samatha, Allison, Seth, Brody, Conner, Jackson, Danielle, and Charlotte, 2 nieces Kimberly and Michelle, 3 nephews James, Shaun, and Michael and a former spouse and dear friend Bonnie Long.

He was preceded in his death by his parents Samuel and Marjorie and his sister Linda.

Funeral Services for Wayne will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the LeRoy Lutheran Church with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. on Friday August 28, 2020 at the LeRoy Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

