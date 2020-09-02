2 charged after drug arrests

Two individuals arrested on Sept. 16 after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine made their first appearances on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Mallory Jean Kurth, 33, and Jose David Talamantes, 40, both of Austin, have been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess methamphetamine in a school zone, In addition, Kurth has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin.

Court documents state that Austin narcotics detectives assisted a Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) agent with a probation check at about 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Talamantes and Kurth’s residence in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest (located in a school zone). Because Kurth was also on probation with the DOC, the DOC agent requested that one of the narcotics detectives search her purse. The search produced three bags of methamphetamine.

The detective obtained a search warrant for the residence and the following items were seized as evidence:

• 22.42 grams of methamphetamine from Kurth’s purse;

• 1.57 grams of methamphetamine from a container;

• $1,017 cash from the Kurth’s purse;

• Several items of drug paraphernalia;

• 1.88 grams of methamphetamine from a bedroom dresser;

• 2.28 grams of methamphetamine from a closet; and

• $4,569 cash from a closet.

Kurth and Talamantes were then transported to the Mower County Jail.

A review of Kurth’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, assault and second-degree drug crimes.

A review of Talamantes’ criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, burglary, criminal sexual conduct, violating predatory offender registration, domestic assault and drug sales.

Both will appear in court again on Sept. 28.