5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,192.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (158), Fillmore (86), Freeborn (411, 1 death), Olmsted (2,073, 25 deaths) and Steele (449, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,047 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 78,123. As of Thursday, 272 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 138 in intensive care, while an estimated 70,175 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,837. Of those, 1,348 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.