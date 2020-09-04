Scarlets get past Austin swim team

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Mankato West 95-83 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Austin’s Molly Sheehan took first in the 100-yard butterfly, Molly Garry took first in the 500-yard freestyle and Reese Norton took first in diving.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (third, 2:04.41); Anna Kossman, Sydney Tobak, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Rose Garry (fifth, 2:19.66); Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry, Ellen Ekins, Emma Keenan (sixth, 2:30.24)

200-freestyle: Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:22.41); Anna Bailey (fifth, 2:49.57); Katherine Diaz (sixth, 2:57.89)

50-freestyle: Molly Garry (third, 27.58); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 28.90); Rose Garry (seventh, 30.43)

Diving: Reese Norton (first, 156.38); Katelynn Klouse (second, 144.38); Rachel Engelstad (third, 141.75)

100-butterfly: Molly Sheehan (first, 1:10.69); Sydney Tobak (third, 1:15.79)

100-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (third, 1:09.22); Lucy Lagervall (sixth, 1:05.40); Anna Kossman (seventh, 1:07.93)

500-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 6:07.05); Anna Bailey (sixth, 7:33.69)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Mackenzie Carter, Molly Garry (third, 1:53.23); Sydney Tobak, Kaylee Butts, Rose Garry, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:03.95); Ellen Ekins, Emma Keenan, Madi Rysavy, Avari Drennan (sixth, 2:18.11)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (second, 1:10.91); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:17.86); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 1:18.42)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (third, 1:15.73); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:28.85); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 1:35.06)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Anna Kossman, Aivia Hemry (second, 4:40.95); Ellen Ekins, Kaylee Gustafson, Anna Bailey, Emma Keenan (fourth, 5:02.94); Addison Tobak, Anita Rao, Katherine Diaz, Alayna Jovaag) (sixth, 5:31.52)