Adult softball season draws to a close

Adult softball is drawing to a conclusion for the 2020 season as co-ed play wrapped up this past Tuesday. Men’s league will finish up after a couple more Wednesday evenings, likely ending play on September 30.

Women’s Volleyball

The ‘Fall Dig’ entry deadline is quickly approaching on Friday, Sept. 25. League play is scheduled to run on Wednesdays from Oct. 7 to Dec. 16.

Fall Parks Clean-up

Four groups, outside of Spruce-Up Austin, have stepped forward in the past two weeks to volunteer their time to address clean-up needs in Austin’s Parks. Thank you to Austin’s Human Rights Commission, Austin High School’s wrestling team and their head coach, United Way, and to several incoming members of Austin Bruins hockey team. Your volunteer efforts are greatly appreciated.

37th Annual Halloween Warm-Up at Nature Center

For two magical nights, Friday and Saturday, October 9-10, the Nature Center (with the help of Matchbox Children’s Theatre) will be under special enchantment! You can take a 45-minute hike and enjoy spook-tacular Halloween and nature skits performed by creatures, critters, and “spirits of the night.”

This event is specially designed to appeal to children ages 4-11 (accompanied by an adult), but all ages are welcome! The related participation fee is $8 per person; pre-registration is required. Due to COVID-19, the location for this year’s event is outside in front of Ruby Rupner Auditorium. Restrooms will be available for use in the Rupner building, but the Interpretive Center will be closed both days.

City of Austin

Archery Deer Hunt

The City of Austin’s Archery Deer Hunt will begin on Saturday, Oct. 17, in specified areas of the city (and 23 acres in a city-abutting Mower County-owned parcel) for the approved hunters.

Please note that archery deer hunters, generally speaking, are a law-abiding ethical group who are also respectful of neighbors and the property of others. On the same note, it is expected that non-hunters will exhibit the same courtesy. Supporting this line of thought, there are laws which protect hunters. One such law states:

“A person may not prevent or disrupt another person from taking or preparing to take a wild animal. A person may not disturb wild animals with the intent to prevent or disrupt another person from hunting. Also, placing bait for the purpose of preventing or disrupting another person from lawfully hunting deer would be considered unlawful under the hunter harassment laws.”

In addition, it is illegal to feed deer in 24 Minnesota counties, including Mower county.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation in assisting the City, DNR and this year’s approved archery hunters in managing the deer population within the City of Austin.

Dogs Off Leash in Parks

Residents need to be reminded from time to time that dogs are to remain on leash whilst in all of Austin’s parks, except for the designated dog park. Mostly of concern as of late have been the ongoing reports of owners letting their dogs run in Todd Park. Related to this, one of last year’s City Archery Deer Hunt participants forwarded game-camera photos of an individual and his two leash-free dogs in Todd Park at that time. Thank you to those who voluntarily choose to comply with the related ordinance.