Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13
The Mower County Humane Society will host it’s 24th annual Walk for Animals coming up on Sept. 13 at Todd Park.
Registration is 1 p.m. with the walk beginning at 2 p.m. at the south entrance of Todd Park.
There will be prize drawings and bottled water.
Social distancing will be implemented.
You Might Like
KAUS to host local candidate forums
KAUS AM 1480 will host candidate forums on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9. The forums are sponsored by... read more