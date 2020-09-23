BP girls win home triangular
The Blooming Prairie girls took first and the BP boys took third at a cross country triangular at Blooming Prairie Country Club Tuesday.
Bobbie Bruns took second and Chloe McCarthy took fourth for the BP girls.
BOYS RESULTS
- Medford 18; 2. Hayfield 50; 3. Blooming Prairie 58
BP: Hosea Baker (sixth, 19:01.3); Dylan Johnson (11th, 20:08.6); Alex Miller (12th, 20:23.8); Tyler Forystek (14th, 20:46.6)
Hayfield: Isaiah Tempel (fourth, 18:44.8); Ethan Slaathaug (eighth, 19:17.3); Cole Selk (ninth, 19:44.8); Dakota Robinson (13th, 20:28.8)
GIRLS RESULTS
- Blooming Prairie 26; 2. Medford 35; 3. Hayfield 69
BP: Bobbie Bruns (second, 24:22); Chloe McCarthy (fourth, 25:23); Emily Miller (fifth, 25:25.3); Megan Oswald (seventh, 26:04.6); Abby Smith (eighth, 26:31.3); Maggie Bruns (ninth, 27:21.9)
Hayfield: Grace Walker (10th, 27:32.9); Kailyn Gustafson (21st, 36:00.4)
