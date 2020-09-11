Century brings down Austin girls swim team

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost a virtual dual with Rochester Century by a score of 89-84 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Olivia Walsh (second, 2:09.38); Mackenzie Carter, Sydney Tobak, Ellen Ekins, Rose Garry (fifth, 2:27.52); Bridgid Kelly, Madi Rysavy, Kaylee Butts, Emma Keenan (sixth, 2:31.29)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (fifth, 2:15.24); Lucy Lagervall (sixth, 2:24.75)

200-individual medley: Molly Sheehan (fourth, 2:33.11)

50-freestyle: Molly Garry (second, 26.88); Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 28.48)

Diving: Reese Norton (second, 149.99); Rachel Engelstad (third, 145.50); Mady Tuttle (fourth, 141.16)

100-freestyle: Lucy Lagervall (third, 1:04.82); Kaylee Butts (fourth, 1:07.88)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Garry, Sydney Tobak, Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley (second, 1:52.16); Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Alivia Hemry, Rose Garry, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:02.49); Anna Kossman, Madi Rysavy, Kaylee Butts, Ellen Ekins (sixth, 2:07.81)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (third, 1:16.32); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fifth, 1:26.63); Sydney Tobak (sixth, 1:28.28)

400-freestyle relay: Madelynn Murley, Lucy Lagervall, Mackenzie Carter, Anna Kossman (third, 4:28.87)