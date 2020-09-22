September 22, 2020

College Accolades

Bemidji State University 2020 Spring Graduations

Austin

Judah Chezick, master of business administration and a master of special education

Justin Krebsbach, bachelor of applied science

Lyle

Ashley Johnson, bachelor of science

Rochester Comm. and Tech. Summer Graduates

Adams

Ramsey Gilson, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant, Honors

Austin

Amanda Stayton, Diploma, Practical Nursing

LeRoy

Miranda Bergan, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant, High Honors

