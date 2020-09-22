College Accolades
Bemidji State University 2020 Spring Graduations
Austin
Judah Chezick, master of business administration and a master of special education
Justin Krebsbach, bachelor of applied science
Lyle
Ashley Johnson, bachelor of science
Rochester Comm. and Tech. Summer Graduates
Adams
Ramsey Gilson, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant, Honors
Austin
Amanda Stayton, Diploma, Practical Nursing
LeRoy
Miranda Bergan, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant, High Honors
