Convictions: Aug. 23-29

—David Michael Finley, 40, of Lansing was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Daniel Christopher Hill, 39, of Chatfield was sentenced to five years of probation for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $948.60 in fines. He received credit for 83 days served.