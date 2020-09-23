Council sets tax levy increase at four percent

The Austin City Council unanimously approved a resolution setting the tax levy and budget for 2021 during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The tax levy was certified at $7,436,000, an increase of $286,000, or four percent, from the 2020 tax levy of $7,150,000. This increase is the equivalent of a property tax increase of $17.97 for the year on a residential property valued at $100,000.

Under state law, the city must submit a proposed tax levy to the Mower County Auditor on or before Sept. 30. After that date, the council may lower the tax levy, but may not raise it.

The 2021 budget currently stands at $36,461,661 and is broken down as follows:

• General Fund – $18,771,467

• Recreation Programs Fund – $105,963

• Library Fund – $1,235,174

• Tax Increment Debt Service Fund – $346,768

• Capital Improvements Revolving Fund – $2,973,780

• Sewer User Fund – $5,930,882

• Waste Transfer Station Fund – $70,976

• Port Authority Fund – $962,386

• Storm Sewer Maintenance Fund – $1,015,346

• Central Garage Fund – $2,223,447

• MIS Replacement Fund – $263,221

• Fire Fleet Replacement Fund – $203,000

• Risk Management Fund – $2,359,251

The resolution also set the date for the annual Truth in Taxation hearing, in which the budget and levy will be discussed in detail, for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.