County exceeds 1,300 cumulative COVID-19 cases as active cases increase

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,301.

A fifth COVID-19-related death was also reported over the weekend in the county. The individual was in the age range of 60-64 and was living in a long-term care facility, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Kellogg said there has been a recent increase in cases in long-term care facilities, with five facilities in Mower County testing staff and residents on a weekly basis due to either a positive test in a staff member or a resident.

About 60 cases of COVID-19 are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (209), Fillmore (110), Freeborn (526, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,329, 27 deaths) and Steele (526, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 513 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 91,422. Of those, an estimated 82,833 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,863,694 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 290 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 10 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,979. Of those, 1,430 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.