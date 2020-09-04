Doris Harpuder, 94

Doris (Dody) Harpuder, 94, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the J A Wedum Hospice Home in Brooklyn Park, MN. At her request, her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.

A memorial service will be held at Eaglebrook Church in Spring Lake Park, MN on Thursday, September 10 at 2 PM, with Pastor Travis Rosinger officiating. Visitation will be outside from 1pm -2pm. Sanctuary seating is plentiful to allow for social distancing, and attendees are asked to wear a mask. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, we are not able to have a reception following the service. A private interment will be held at a later date in Austin, MN.

Doris was born in 1926 in Foley, MN to Gilbert and Christine Holter. She met Melvin while waitressing at the Black Hawk Café in Minneapolis when he was in town from New York to play baseball. They married on October 15, 1946. They made their home and raised their family in Austin, Minnesota for 44 years. They cherished all their long-time friends and neighbors there. Upon their retirement, Dody and Mel wintered in Yuma, Arizona for 23 years, then moved to Kasson to be closer to family. After Mel passed away in 2009, Dody moved to the independent living community of Meadowood Shores in New Brighton, MN. She made many new friends here and lived a very active life.

Doris was a member of St Olaf Lutheran Church, Austin; First Christian Church, Yuma; and Community Celebration Church, Kasson. She attended Eaglebrook church in Spring Lake Park for the past five years.

Doris is survived by four children: Craig, Austin; Vicki, Plymouth; Brenda (Claude), Oakdale; Susan (Jeff), Aitkin. She is survived by sister, Muriel, Plymouth. She is survived by grandchildren Cory, Jaaron, Jaisden, and Hayley and great grandchildren Laurelle and Daxon and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

The Harpuder family would like to thank Allina Hospice and J A Wedum Hospice Home staff for their loving kindness and help in navigating this journey.