Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,293.

A fifth COVID-19-related death was also reported over the weekend in the county. The individual was in the age range of 60-64 and was living in a long-term care facility, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Kellogg said there has been a recent increase in cases in long-term care facilities, with five facilities in Mower County testing staff and residents on a weekly basis due to either a positive test in a staff member or a resident.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (202), Fillmore (111), Freeborn (522, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,319, 27 deaths) and Steele (522, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 3,191 new cases over the weekend, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 90,942. Of those, an estimated 82,174 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,855,308 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Monday, 255 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 128 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,969. Of those, 1,425 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.