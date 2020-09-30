Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,348.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (268), Fillmore (134), Freeborn (548, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,544, 28 deaths) and Steele (560, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 689 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 99,134. Of those, an estimated 89,392 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,030,167 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 7,701 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,146 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 16 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,036. Of those, 1,458 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.