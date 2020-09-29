Funeral notice: Dona Hummel, 53

Oct. 26, 1966-Feb. 14, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Dona Hummel, 53, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 14, in St. Marks Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Chaplain Barb Schunke will officiate. Interment will be in Lansing Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.

