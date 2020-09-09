Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

The first-ever Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade will still offer people the chance at their yearly turkey leg.

The parade is a drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite festival foods. There will be exciting entertainment, featured artisans, and a chance to support Minnesota’s great Renaissance tradition from the comfort and safety of your vehicle!

Join the parade on weekends Sept. 19 through Oct. 4, plus Friday, Oct. 2.

Vehicles will follow the same 2.5-mile, one-way route directly through the realm. Plan for a multi-hour experience on your visit to the village with tasty treats, free fun, games, and activities including in vehicle games like trivia, Festival Find It and a carriage costume contest along the way.

The parade will have a limited number of tickets sold. All tickets must be purchased online and will be sold for specific dates and arrival times. Each vehicle is $20 (sales tax included). Purchase your tickets early in order to reserve your preferred date and time.

As a thank-you for attending the event, each vehicle will receive a Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade goodie bag filled with surprises from sponsors and partners.

Puke will be back in Minnesota for the Festival on Parade and will surely try your patience and induce carloads of laughter.

Indulge in your favorite Festival foods including: Turkey Legs, Unicorn Cake, Cheese Curds, Apple Dumplings, French Fries and much more. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Food service will be conducted at vehicle windows following health and safety protocols.

A full menu and pricing can be found at www.renaissancefest.com/parade/menu/

ONLINE: Tickets are on sale now at: https://red.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&w=f472e5d39a2dea45cd9d04f63ad513e3. Tickets will be sold for specific days and arrival times.