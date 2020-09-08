Get to Know: Hayfield senior Gracie Becker
Gracie Becker is a senior on the Hayfield cross country team.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Cross country and track and field.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: The Lake City cross country meet when it was insanely hot and humid, but we got to swim after the race, so it was worth it.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: That having a supportive foundation of teammates can take you far.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: Kortney Ross; she’s a pole vaulter from San Diego and I’ve learned a lot from her, especially how to keep going when you feel stuck and aren’t improving in your sport.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: Juice World; he was so talented and I feel like he had so much more to say and I wish we could’ve heard it.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: I’ve always known I’m not the best at sports, but the biggest obstacle was embracing that and to continue working hard to reach my goals.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: One where I can help others.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Enchiladas!!
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: To attend college and major in English.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: Weird. Thinking about how much our lives have changed, but it’s just normal life now.
Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?
A: Rollerblading!
