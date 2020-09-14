Get to Know: Southland senior Christian Hjelmen
|
Christian Hjelmen is a senior on the GMLOS cross country team.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I compete in cross country basketball and track and field.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memory is one time at cross country practice we went on a long run and got stuck running in the rain.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: Sports have taught me that it is always about being better than everyone else but about improving and pushing yourself.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: My biggest sports role model is (USA Paralympian medalist) Hunter Woodhall because he has overcome a lot of adversity in his life and has found ways to overcome it.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: I would have a conversation with Will Ferrell.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: The biggest obstacle I have had to overcome is adapting to the pandemic.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: My dream job is being a comedian.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: My favorite food is wings.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: After high school I would like to either major in accounting or financing and minor in the other.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: I feel like it is tough living through a pandemic and that you have to overcome a lot of adversity but I feel like it makes us more adaptable.
Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?
A: Some new hobbies and skills I picked up during the shutdown were biking and reading.
Packer boys stay unbeaten with a victory over Huskies
The Austin boys soccer team rolled past Owatonna (2-2 overall, 2-2 Big Nine) by a score of 4-1 in Owatonna... read more