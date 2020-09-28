GMLOS runners take third at home
The Grand Meadow LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland boys and girls cross country teams each took third place at a home triangular at Cedar River Golf Course in Adams Friday.
Christian Hjelmen took fifth for the GMLOS boys and McKenna Hendrickson took sixth for the GMLOS girls.
BOYS RESULTS
- LARP 19; 2. Chatfield 51; 3. GMLOS 64
GMLOS: Christian Hjelmen (fifth, 18:47.30); Cohen Wiste (11th, 19:50.30); Cameron Ruechel (14th, 20:43.30); Erik Shaw (16th, 21:23.70); Brendon Arndorfer (18th, 22:43.80); Teague Alden (19th, 22:49.10)
GIRLS RESULTS
- Chatfield 25; 2. LARP 46; 3. GMLOS 49
GMLOS: McKenna Hendrickson (sixth, 23:05.20); Lauren Queensland (eighth, 23:34.60); Namoi Warmka (ninth, 23:50.70); Hailey Hindt (12th, 24:24.50); Kendyl Queensland (14th, 24:35.90); Aubrie Schneider (16th, 24:52.70)
Tigers put up seven goals to beat Austin girls
