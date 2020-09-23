Jail inmate receives drug charges

An Austin man who is currently in jail on a charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order made another appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle.

Thomas Irvin Percival, 53, has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess methamphetamine in a school zone, felony fifth-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance possesses firearms and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court complaint, a narcotics detective was advised on Sept. 18 that drugs were located in Percival’s vehicle. Someone familiar with Percival had spotted the drugs in the vehicle and contacted police.

The detective met with the reporting party, who said Percival’s vehicle, which was parked at a residence in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest (a school zone), had drugs and pipes in it. The reporting party showed the detective a phone photograph, which appeared to show a bag of methamphetamine and methamphetamine pipes.

The detective later executed a search warrant on the vehicle and the residence. He found approximately 1.09 grams of methamphetamine and two methamphetamine pipes in the vehicle. He saw several firearms in the residence, which a resident said belonged to Percival.

The detective then went to the Mower County Jail and read Percival a Miranda warning. Percival admitted that the methamphetamine in the vehicle belonged to him.

Percival is currently awaiting disposition on charges of first-degree burglary – assault person in building – and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Percival will appear in court again on Oct. 5.