Kevin D. Nelson: Making our park roads and lots better

Thank you for your patience as we continue make improvements to parks roads and parking lots, specifically to Todd Park and East Side Lake Park, as of late.

The blacktop work has been scheduled since last year, and in an effort to save on costs for taxpayers, we’ve completed the work in-house, through the City of Austin’s street department crew.

The crew is very capable, and park users will see this through their completed work. However, based upon the limited size of their crew and the related equipment, they cannot meet the fever pitch expected for all street improvements.

Parks roads and parking lots, however, weather permitting, generally fit well into their repertoire. Specific to Todd Park and this week, the plan was to have all work completed by the end of Thursday.

But, as is the case with much outdoor work, rain can and did disrupt those plans. As of the writing of this article, roads and hopefully parking lots will have been completed this past Friday. If not, some parking lot paving work could remain, but parking lots will be useable at all pavilion locations and the Ike’s Cabin as well. Thank you to the street department crew for their diligence at completing this important work and for saving taxpayer dollars in the process!

Winter Parks Trails Use

It was asked of me several times in the past couple of weeks, due to COVID, and the related reservations of some with participating in activities indoors, will the parks trails remain open and cleared over the winter months?

My answer, in short, is that we do regularly have open year-round a number of the trails in Austin, with the added disclaimer “as staff and resources permit.”

I’ll update in the weeks ahead, and likely post on social media as well, which trails remain open as the snow begins to fly. Until then, fall is a great time to get out and enjoy the parks, trails, Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, and the splendors of color which are so evident with the changing of seasons.

Things will begin to ‘roll-over’ rapidly once cooler nighttime temps set in, and they’re predicted as early as the end of next week. Don’t delay; participate today in our great outdoor environment.