Letter: UWMC Community Campaign to begin soon

As the world presses pause and we stay at a distance, our community is finding new ways to keep going and come together. Even when we’re apart, we remain united in kindness, united in service and united in hope. With every new challenge, we see our community rise to the occasion. And now — more than ever — we need your help to meet this moment and respond to the COVID-19 crisis and our community’s needs.

We understand that everyone’s situation is unique, and this year’s annual campaign might look a little different in order to best meet donors’ needs while still offering support to those most vulnerable in our community. We’re working hard behind the scenes to prepare for a campaign that will surely look unlike, but is also more important than, any other before.

Stay tuned for more information about United Way of Mower County’s 2020 Community Campaign, because great things happen when we Live United.

Jacob Steiner

Marketing and Resource

Development Coordinator

United Way of Mower County