Lorraine A. Brown, 85

Lorraine A. Brown, age 85 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Lorraine Alice Klemmensen was born February 10, 1935, to Carl and Marie (Koekenberg) Klemmensen at home in Steele County, Minnesota. She attended District 85 and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1952. She then went on to attend Austin Community College. On October 15, 1952, Lorraine was united in marriage to Donald Brown. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Lorraine was a working mom while earning her LPN license in 1971. She worked in multiple medical facilities through out the years, including Owatonna Hospital, St. Olaf Hospital, St. Mark’s Nursing Home, and Prairie Manor Care Center. In 1978, she obtained her RN license and worked until her retirement in 2011. Lorraine loved music. As a 90lb. kid, she played the tuba in the Blooming Prairie High School band. Lorraine also played piano and made sure all her children took music lessons. Lorraine’s other passions in life included camping and flower gardening. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and in her younger years she belonged to Merry Lane 4-H club, which she enjoyed very much. Lorraine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Ray (Dell) Brown of Hollandale, MN, Rodney Brown of Blooming Prairie, MN, Douglas Brown of Albert Lea, MN, Jeanne (Greg) White of Cambridge, MN; seven grandchildren, Wade, Stacy, Marcy, Renae, Chris, Michaela, Andrew; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Harry (Jan) Klemmensen, Dwain (Nancy) Klemmensen, Mavis Klemmensen; sister-in-law, Gert Een. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marie Klemmensen; husband, Donald Brown in 2011; brother, Carl Francis Klemmensen; sister, Phyllis Koehler; and daughter-in-law, Marsha Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home Chapel in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 people for the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Bixby. Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Prairie Manor Care Center, or KJLY Radio. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.