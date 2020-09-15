Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,245.

About 35 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

A fourth death was also reported on Saturday in Mower County. Kellogg said the individual was between the ages of 75-79 and living in a long-term care facility.

Mower County currently ranks 14th in cumulative cases in Minnesota counties.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (182), Fillmore (94), Freeborn (463, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,204, 26 deaths) and Steele (496, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 432 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 85,351. Of those, an estimated 78,953 cases no longer require isolation

To date, 1,733,292 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 238 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 131 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported five deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,927. Of those, 1,400 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.