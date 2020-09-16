MSHSL calls for special meeting to reconsider placement of fall activities seasons

Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the League’s board for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 9 a.m.

The one item agenda on the meeting is the reconsidering placement of fall activities seasons. The meeting will be held in a virtual format according to a press released issued by the MSHSL Wednesday afternoon.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

This past fall, the MSHSL had delayed the start of football and volleyball until spring. Boys soccer, girls soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis are competing with a limited number of contests.