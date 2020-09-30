Packer boys win big over Rochester John Marshall
The Austin boys soccer team beat Rochester John Marshall (1-7-1 overall, 1-7-1 Big Nine) 10-0 in Rochester Tuesday.
Austin’s scoring duo of Andres Garcia and Henry Tolbert put on a power display for the second straight game as each of them recorded a hat trick — giving the duo a combined 12 goals in Austin’s last two games.
Jose Valladeres, Poe Reh and Peter Li all scored one goal in the win for the Packers (7-0-1 overall, 7-0-1 Big Nine).
You Might Like
Packers tennis team slides past East to get above .500
The Austin girls tennis team grabbed its third straight win when it held off Mankato East (2-7 overall, 2-7 Big... read more