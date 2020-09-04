Packer tennis team loses a tough battle with Owatonna

The Austin girls tennis team lost 6-1 to Owatonna in Owatonna Thursday.

The No. 2 doubles team of Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger scored the lone win for the Packers (2-2 overall, 2-2 Big Nine).

“We had some very competitive matches today. It looks like a lopsided score but it was much closer than the score,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “I thought it was the best match that Siri Ansorge and Sam Krueger have played so far this season.”

Singles

No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Reana Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-2

No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-3 , 6-4

No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-2 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert and Cora Barrett (O) def. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) def. Lauren Thamert and Klara Blacker (O) 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog (O) def. Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) 6-2 , 2-6, 6-4