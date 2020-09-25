Packers show improvement in loss to Winona

The Packer girls swimming and diving team made some solid progress, but it lost to Winona 91-89 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Madelyn Murley took first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, Molly Sheehan took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, Molly Garry took first in the 100-yard freestyle

The Austin 200-yard medley relay team of Murley, Sheehan, Garry and Olivia Walsh took first.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Olivia Walsh (first, 2:01.22); Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter, Sydney Tobak, Rose Garry (fourth, 2:19.98)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (first, 2:14.71); Lucy Lagervall (third, 2:22.49); Anna Kossman (fifth, 2:26.64)

50-freestyle: Molly Sheehan (first, 26.79); Molly Garry (second, 26.84); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 28.72)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (second, 158.47); Reese Norton (third, 158.17); Mady Tuttle (fourth, 153.00)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (third, 1:13.98)

100-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 59.03); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:03.47); Kaylee Butts (sixth, 1:07.49)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (second, 6:33.06); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 6:40.55)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelynn Murley, Molly Garry, Mackenzie Carter (second, 1:52.11); Sydney Tobak, Alivia Hemry, Rose Garry, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:02.76); Anna Kossman, Addison Tobak, Claire Lagervall, Kaylee Butts (sixth, 2:05.16)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (first, 1:07.97); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:14.81); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:16.78)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (first, 1:13.71); Sydney Tobak (third, 1:24.56); Alivia Hemry (sixth, 1:30.96)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Anna Kossman (third, 4:36.31)