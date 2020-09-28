Police seeking information after shots fired at Northwest Austin home

The Austin Police Department is looking for information that could lead to an arrest after shots were fired at a Northwest Austin residence early Saturday morning.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 2:26 a.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of Fifth Street Northwest. A residence was found to have been shot four times in the front door and porch area.

The occupant of the residence, a 57-year-old female, was not injured.

A surveillance system captured the incident, including the suspect vehicle; however, due to low light conditions, the system was operating without using the color spectrum.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400. Reports can be made anonymously.